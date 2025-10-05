Bird trapping equipment was confiscated by the police on Sunday after a raid on the property of a 55-year-old in Larnaca.

During a search of the confined space in Larnaca, police found and seized three bird trapping nets, one of which was set up for use.

In addition they uncovered four megaphones, four sound decoy devices and a dead wild bird.

Members of the game and wildlife service called to the scene freed six trapped wild birds.

The 55-year-old, who was called to the scene, is expected to be served an out of court settlement.

The Zygi police station is investigating.