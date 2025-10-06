Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the intersection of media and payments, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Reddit, the most human place on the internet.

With 100,000+ communities and 110+ million daily active uniques, Reddit is where real people form communities, get answers, share ideas, discuss life and offer advice.

The new agreement designates Aleph as Reddit’s exclusive advertising representative in 45+ markets across Europe, MENAT, Latin America and the APAC regions, providing a direct path for local and regional advertisers to its engaged, high-intent audience.

Per Reddit’s Q2 2025 earnings results, the platform’s international Daily Active Uniques (“DAUq”) have increased by 32 per cent year-over-year. This growth, combined with its role as a vast archive of authentic conversations, has established Reddit as a key player in the evolving search ecosystem. Reddit was the most cited domain across all AI platforms between June 2024 to August 2025, according to Profound.

As an advertising platform, Reddit offers full funnel, multi-objective solutions for brands to reach people where they are leaned-in and engaged: the communities they’re interested in. With Reddit Community Intelligence™, the collective knowledge from the billions of human conversations across Reddit, brands can tap into Reddit’s authenticity and connect meaningfully with high-intent communities around the world.

The Cyprus dimension

The alliance between Aleph and Reddit started in 2022, with a selection of markets throughout Europe and Central Asia. This expanded partnership provides advertisers with access to Reddit’s global advertising opportunities in 45+ total markets.

The proven success of the Reddit offering in Cyprus since 2024 has paved the way for this expansion. Now, advertisers in these new markets can receive hands-on assistance from Aleph’s local teams, who are experts in navigating Reddit’s ad platform to help them launch and manage effective campaigns.

“We are very excited to bring the power of Reddit’s advertising platform to Cyprus,” said Sergey Dovedov, Regional Managing Director at Aleph Group. “Reddit’s unique combination of scale and authentic communities is a powerful, new channel, and our team is ready to help our clients build and grow campaigns that truly resonate.”

Mike Romoff, Chief Revenue Officer at Reddit also hailed the fresh milestone. “Aleph’s deep local expertise is essential for helping advertisers in new markets reach engaged, leaned-in audiences,” he noted . “Along with Reddit’s international growth opportunity and our ability to connect advertisers with real, human conversations, we’re confident this expanded collaboration will open up significant opportunities for brands globally.”

About Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts innovating at the Intersection of media and payments. The company connects 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X (and others) across 150+ countries, enabling 26,000 advertisers to engage over 3 billion consumers. Localpayment, Aleph’s fintech subsidiary, integrates media sales and payment service processing capabilities into a powerful solution for seamless global expansion for its clients, while Digital Ad Expert is a premier education platform and offers certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses and governments and NGOs and IGOs such as UNESCO’s Global Skills Coalition.