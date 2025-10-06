The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Monday urged the public, including users of payment services and holders of electronic money accounts, to verify which institutions are legally authorised to operate in the Republic of Cyprus.

The bank advised the public to visit its official online registries for payment institutions and electronic money institutions to confirm the status of licensed operators.

It said that these registries provide updated information on institutions that are permitted to offer payment and electronic money services in Cyprus.

The CBC also drew attention to the importance of monitoring licence revocations, which are published in the same registries.

It pointed out that two electronic money institution licences have already been revoked in 2025.

In related news, the CBC last week alerted the public to a forged letter that was discovered bearing the bank’s insignia and logos and demanding money from a citizen.

The CBC confirmed that the letter did not originate from the central bank and said the matter has already been reported to the competent authorities for investigation.