Favourable weather has improved the quality of champagne grapes this year, producers have said, providing some good news at a time of fading demand for the French sparkling wine.

In July, the industry decided to cut this year’s grape harvest by 10 per cent, capping it at 9,000 kilograms per hectare, after a 12 per cent cut the previous year.

The reductions were aimed at addressing falling demand amid a global decline in alcohol consumption, economic uncertainty, and concerns over US President Trump’s import tariffs.

Grape-picking is over in Champagne, as in other French wine regions, and this year’s vintage looks set to be a good one.

LOOKING FOR NEW MARKETS

“We were lucky to have good weather in the right place at the right time,” Maxime Toubart, chairman of champagne growers group SGV, told reporters.

Sales volumes of champagne – typically a mix of several years harvests – fell 1.8 per cent in the first eight months of 2025 to 145 million bottles, the SGV said.

However, exports edged up by 0.2 per cent over the same period, after dropping by more than 10 per cent last year.

“We sense a slowdown in the decline, though optimism remains limited,” Toubart said.

Exports had increased in the first months of the year as US importers built up supplies ahead of tariffs on European Union wine.

The US tariffs highlight the need for champagne makers to find new markets, producers said. Trade deals between the EU and South American bloc Mercosur as well as India would help create new opportunities, they said.