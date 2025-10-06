CySEC joins 118 countries for World Investor Week 2025

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Monday announced its participation in this year’s World Investor Week 2025, joining forces with authorities from 118 countries to promote investor protection and financial education.

Organised by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the global campaign, running from October 6 to October 12, 2025, places particular emphasis on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the risks it poses within the modern digital financial environment.

CySEC said that its involvement forms part of its ongoing efforts to educate and protect the public and investors, through a series of lectures, awareness activities, and the publication of a new Investor Guide.

The guide will provide practical advice and warnings on the use of AI for investment purposes, helping individuals recognise red flags and avoid misleading digital products and services.

In addition, all of CySEC’s educational initiatives in schools and universities this year will focus on the safe and responsible use of digital financial tools.

CySEC chairperson George Theocharides said that financial education has long been a strategic priority for the commission.

He added that the themes selected by IOSCO were both timely and essential for investor protection.

“Financial technologies are evolving, offering opportunities but also creating significant risks,” he said.

He also stated that “investors must be able to understand the digital tools and products they intend to invest in“.

“They can do this by conducting their own thorough independent research before making decisions, avoid ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes and promises of ‘guaranteed’ high returns without risk, and ensure they receive advice only from licensed investment professionals,” Theocharides added.

IOSCO’s campaign underlines that investors should be cautious of automated online investment opportunities, as these tools often do not consider personal financial circumstances, goals, or risk tolerance.

The organisation warns that such platforms may also conceal risks stemming from technological advances in the financial services sector.

On Artificial Intelligence, IOSCO’s message stresses that while AI can enhance financial research, analysis, and communication, users must remain vigilant against risks such as data misuse, misinformation, and manipulation.

Recent studies cited by CySEC suggest that many Cypriot investors remain unable to identify early warning signs of fraud or to take protective measures online.

In response, CySEC has launched an online quiz designed to help users test their understanding of common digital investment traps and learn to spot potential risks before making financial decisions.

The commission also mentioned that the topics chosen by IOSCO for this year’s campaign align with CySEC’s broader financial education programme and with the challenges highlighted by the European Supervisory Authorities.

They also correspond with the work of Thematic Working Group 4 of the Cyprus Committee for Financial Literacy and Education (CyFLEC), which CySEC chairs.

CySEC’s campaign activities will include lectures and educational sessions across schools and universities, awareness programmes for teachers, professors, and parents, as well as participation in television and radio programmes.

The commission will also publish articles, interviews, and other educational material while sharing daily social media posts to raise awareness throughout the week.

All new resources produced as part of World Investor Week 2025 will be available on CySEC’s Financial Education Hub, accessible through its official website.