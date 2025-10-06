Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that the net asset value of its share as of September 30, 2025 is €2.5683.

The company added that no fully diluted net asset value figure is available for the period.

The announcement was signed by Cleanthis (Athos) Chandriotis, chief executive officer of Demetra Holdings.

Demetra Holdings Plc is listed on a the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) regulated market.

In recent months the company has been actively implementing a share buyback programme to bolster shareholder value.

It launched the programme following shareholder approval at its annual general meeting on June 24, 2025, and began repurchasing shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

One example is that on September 2, the company repurchased 5,500 shares at an average price of 1.715 cents in multiple tranches.

In addition, on September 3, Demetra bought back 3,000 shares at a price of €0.0171 each.

On September 4, the company completed another buyback of 9,000 shares at an average price of 1.70 cents per share.

Another action on September 5 saw the repurchase of 6,000 shares, with prices per share ranging between €1.695 and €1.70, executed in several tranches.

These transactions underscore the continuity and scale of Demetra’s buyback efforts.

On the financial results front, for the first half of 2025 Demetra recorded a profit after tax of €10.23 million, equivalent to 5.11 cents per share.

That compares to a profit of €39.04m or 19.52 cents per share in the same period of 2024, a year that had benefited from a substantial gain related to its stake in Hellenic Bank.

Demetra said that the 2025 first half profit was largely derived from gains on equity investments listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, along with increased interest and rental income.

Interest income rose significantly to €3.31m, up from about €108,274 in the prior year, and net rental income more than doubled to €1.21m.

Operating expenses increased by 53.9 per cent to €1.15m, driven by legal and advisory costs associated with the sale of the Hellenic Bank stake and evaluation of new investment opportunities.

Finance costs soared by 138.0 per cent to €602,901 following the conclusion of new loan facilities of €30m.

Tax provisions in the period rose steeply to €474,812, reflecting higher income from interest and rentals compared to just €13,034 in the previous year.

By June 30, 2025 the group’s total assets stood at €529.58m, up from €509.95m at end-2024.