Television and social media continued to be the main source of information for 72 per cent of the public, with 44 per cent stressing that misinformation and fake news were a major concern, although 42 per cent said they trusted journalists, a survey commissioned by the Union of Cyprus Journalists for 2025 showed on Monday.

The survey – conducted by Cypronetwork Ltd (CMRC) and funded by the Bank of Cyprus – gives an insight into how the public view the media and journalists, and how journalists see their profession.

According to the findings, after TV and social media, the main source of information is online portals with 45 per cent and radio 43 per cent. Printed press remains low at 15 per cent, however Greek and foreign press were a source of information for just 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

The most preferred medium was social media with 40 per cent, TV 27 per cent and online portals 21 per cent.

Younger people relied almost exclusively on digital information, while older individuals preferred traditional media.

Among the media, radio was the most trusted, followed by TV and websites.

Of those asked, 39 per cent believe there is political influence on the media and 36 per cent financial dependency, while there is still a strong feeling that the media are not totally independent.

Furthermore, 44 per cent said fake news had infiltrated society to a great extent, while 37 per cent said it was moderate. Social media with 59 per cent were considered the main source of misinformation, followed by online portals and TV with 38 per cent each.

Sixty-nine per cent said the electorate was being manipulated, among whom 86 per cent this was by political parties, 82 per cent the government and 74 per cent media moguls.

Nevertheless, the public held faith in the journalists themselves. Of those asked, 42 per cent said they trusted journalists and 36 per cent said they trusted the media in general.

Meanwhile, seven out of ten journalists said they had a better image of reporting before they worked in the media, with 32 per cent saying they thought it would be much better than it is and 37 per cent quite better.

Regarding freedom of expression, just 23 per cent said they felt very free, 44 per cent quite free and 32 per cent restricted.

Regarding the future of the profession, 56 per cent of journalists said they wished to conclude their career in the sector, while 44 per cent where having second thoughts.

Insecurity remained an issue with just 19 per cent saying they felt secure in their job, while on the other end of the scale 10 per cent said they had been under pressure and received warnings quite often.

Furthermore, 58 per cent said the legal framework was poor and 38 per cent outdated.

The journalists were also asked about the role of their union, with 47 per cent saying they had a positive image of its work. Of those asked, 72 per cent said the union should exert pressure on the owners for better working conditions for journalists and 63 per cent on the government and political parties for better salaries.

Speaking at the presentation of the findings, head of the union Giorgos Frangou said this was the fifth consecutive time the survey had been carried out with a sample of 1,000 people questioned.

“A lot has to be done and can only be achieved with collective, organised action,” Frangou said and called on the journalists to support the union.

“The role of the media in Cyprus is not just important, but undeniable, as is the exceptional remarkable course and contribution of the Union of Cyprus Journalists both in journalism and the society,” Bank of Cyprus corporate affairs manager Savvas Kounnos said.