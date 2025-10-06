Katie Clerides, daughter of former President Glafcos Clerides, had died at the age of 76, Disy announced on Monday.

Disy said flags at party premises were flying half-mast and that the party would be covering all funeral expenses.

Katie Clerides was born in London on May 10, 1949. She spoke four languages – English, Greek, German and French – and studied sociology and law in London, and political science in New York.

Her career spanned four decades and included being elected municipal councillor in 1986 and three terms as Disy MP starting in 1991.

She was inter alia an ardent activist for peace, reunification and rapprochement, women’s and children’s rights, and the protection of animals.