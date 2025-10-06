A 43-year-old man from Latvia was arrested on Saturday at Larnaca airport before departing for London after customs agents found 131 cartons of 200 cigarettes each and 6kg and 950g of rolling tobacco in his luggage, the customs department announced on Monday.

The officers confiscated the tobacco, which was all duty-free.

On Sunday, the passenger was taken before the Larnaca district court, which issued a two-day remand order to facilitate investigations.