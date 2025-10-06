Limassol will host a pétanque tournament on October 19, organised by the Alliance Française Limassol.

The tournament will take place on the city’s Dasoudi beach, and will begin at 10am.

“This friendly event is a great opportunity to enjoy a relaxing moment à la française, feet in the sand and boules in hand,” Alliance Française Limassol said, adding, “whether you’re an experienced player or a curious beginner, you are welcome to join in or simply cheer for the teams”.

Those wishing to participate in the tournament are encouraged to do so before October 15, by contacting [email protected] or on 25 877784.

“We look forward to seeing many of you for a fun and friendly day full of good spirits,” the Alliance Française Limassol said.

Petanque is a French boules sport where players throw steel balls from within a circle, aiming to get them as close as possible to a small target ball, called a “cochonnet”.