Monday starts off overcast, while ‘Barbara’ barometric low centred in Central Greece is moving east and is expected to affect the island as of Tuesday evening.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach 29C inland, 27C along the coast and 21C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and later on a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Monday night will be cloudy, with temperatures dropping to 17C inland, 18C along the coast and 9C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Tuesday will be cloudy during the day with rain and isolated thunderstorms expected in the evening, starting from the west and moving inland.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as well, accompanied by a gradual drop in temperatures to below the seasonal average.