The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday released a statement explaining its role as the clearing entity for the island’s competitive electricity market.

The above designation follows an agreement with the Cyprus Transmission System Operator, under which the exchange is responsible for providing financial settlement services for transactions arising from the market’s clearing processes, as well as risk management.

“The exchange has effectively supported preparations for the successful launch of the Competitive Electricity Market, fulfilling its contractual obligations,” the announcement said.

The announcement also mentioned that as of September 30, 2025, the CSE had calculated and collected the necessary guarantees for activating market participants.

“From October 2, 2025, financial settlement of transactions has been conducted normally through the target system,” the exchange confirmed.

“The successful launch marks the culmination of years of effort, during which the CSE, in close cooperation with the Transmission System Operator and other market stakeholders, designed and implemented all the necessary legal and technical changes for settlement procedures and risk management,” the CSE explained.

“The Cyprus Stock Exchange has worked alongside energy exchange group of Greece, which provided technical expertise and continuous support throughout the process,” it added.

The exchange also collaborated with the Athens Stock Exchange Group, which developed the software system now used for the CSE’s operations and provided ongoing technical support, the announcement noted.

“The CSE has been active in the energy sector for several years, serving as auctioneer for the European Union Emissions Trading System for greenhouse gas allowances allocated to the Republic of Cyprus,” the exchange said.

“Green bonds with specially structured rights and fees have also been introduced to the market,” the announcement added.

The announcement concluded by saying that “the Cyprus Stock Exchange holds a 10 per cent stake in the Hellenic Energy Exchange, reinforcing its involvement in the regional energy sector”.