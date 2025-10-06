Telia & Pavla BBDO is pleased to announce a collaboration with Cablenet, one of the largest and fastest-growing Telco organisations in Cyprus.

The partnership follows a recent tender and covers the implementation of a comprehensive communication strategy, integrated media planning, effective media management, as well as media planning and buying services, with the aim of strengthening Cablenet’s presence in the Cypriot market and beyond.

This is a strategically significant addition to Telia & Pavla BBDO’s portfolio, and a clear indication of the trust it enjoys from strong international and local brands with high expectations and a well-defined vision.

The Telia & Pavla BBDO team warmly welcomes Cablenet.