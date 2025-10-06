Five vehicles were involved in a traffic crash early on Monday evening on Larnaca’s Eleftheria avenue, which left three drivers hospitalised.

“Three of the five drivers of the vehicles will be taken to a hospital for medical examinations to determine if they have suffered any injuries. There were no other passengers in the five vehicles besides the drivers,” police said.

The incident occurred at around 5:30pm when five vehicles collided at the Rizoelia, Larnaca roundabout.

Larnaca traffic police has launched further investigations into the case.