Every child deserves to grow up healthy, to smile, and to dream. Yet, there are times when an unexpected diagnosis can change everything. A family’s daily life can suddenly become a race against time, filled with fear, uncertainty, and unanswered questions. For children facing rare neurological disorders of the brain and spinal cord, the search for treatment is often a painful and, at times, unreachable journey.

In these challenging times, the Together Forever Foundation serves as a beacon of hope and support. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, this charitable, non-profit organisation has been dedicated to helping children and families in need for nearly a decade. Every donation becomes a tangible act of life, enabling children to receive treatments, surgical procedures, and specialised medical care that allow them to travel to world-renowned medical centres abroad in Europe, Israel, the United States and worldwide.

The Together Forever Foundation was established in 2016 by Sergey Stopnevich. His personal story became the cornerstone of the Foundation: when his daughter required neurosurgery abroad, he lived through fear and uncertainty, but also witnessed the power of science that gave his child a second chance. Since then, Sergey has remained not only the founder, but also the key supporter and benefactor of the Foundation, continuously contributing to its work and development.

What makes the Foundation distinctive is its strong family character. Sergey’s wife, Anastasia Stopnevich, is actively involved in its activities, while all their children are engaged in the mission as well. The elder children, Artem and Ksenia Stopnevich, are already directly participating in the Foundation’s projects and daily operations as adults.

Since 2016, the Together Forever Foundation has made a significant impact through compassion and tangible outcomes. More than €2 million has been dedicated solely to medical care for children with rare neurological disorders. The Foundation has assisted dozens of families in obtaining the appropriate medical treatment.

Thanks to this support, 123 children have received therapies that would otherwise have been inaccessible: 60 surgeries were carried out abroad, 41 rehabilitation programmes were implemented, 22 advanced medical examinations were conducted and online consultations with leading experts were facilitated. Behind each figure lies a child’s story of returning to school, to everyday life and to their smile.

The Foundation’s mission is clear: ensuring timely access to the right specialist, because prompt treatment saves lives. Its vision is a fairer world where every child can receive treatment, regardless of where they live or their family’s financial circumstances. As the Foundation reminds us: “Every child has a name, a story and a future worth fighting for.”

Nearly 10 years since its creation, the Together Forever Foundation continues to craft stories of hope. Each child receives care, and each family supported proves unity can transform the toughest journey into a new beginning. The Foundation does not promise miracles, yet it provides something priceless: the chance for a better life.

Website: www.together-forever.fund | Email: [email protected]