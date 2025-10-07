Around 1,000 animals may soon be left without shelter in Kato Paphos after a court ordered the demolition of a long-standing animal refuge, raising concern among animal welfare groups.

The Animal Party announced on Tuesday that the demolition order has been issued but said it remains unclear how or when it will be carried out. The party described the situation as urgent, warning that hundreds of animals could end up back on the streets if no alternative is found.

According to the statement, the problem highlights long-term weaknesses in the enforcement of the dogs law 184(I)/2002, which requires local authorities to provide temporary holding spaces for stray animals. Local authorities in Paphos have reportedly been unable to meet these obligations, leaving animal welfare groups to manage the crisis.

The announcement also referred to past meetings between the commissioner for the environment and animal welfare and Paphos officials, which failed to produce results. Plans for a regional animal shelter, once considered a solution, have not materialised.

In response, the Animal Party said it will call an urgent meeting with the municipality of Yeroskipou, EOA, the veterinary services, and volunteers from the shelter. The aim is to discuss all possible options to safeguard the animals and find an immediate solution.

The group criticised what it called a national failure to ensure animal welfare in Cyprus, noting that the issue has attracted international attention.

The meeting date has not yet been announced, but animal welfare advocates are pressing for quick action to prevent the displacement of the animals.