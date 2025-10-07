Guided by its advocacy of equality, inclusivity and community engagement, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation proudly supported the Fourth “Access for All” Festival as a Gold Sponsor.

This year’s event featured a dynamic programme of presentations, workshops, games and social activities, bringing together individuals with disabilities, their families, advocacy organisations, policymakers and the wider community.

As part of its sponsorship, the Foundation also powered one of the most anticipated activities of the festival, the “Blind Run” couples’ competition, held on Saturday evening. The winners of this inclusive challenge received gift vouchers, personally handed over by Andrey Dashin during the award ceremony, provided by the Foundation.

During the opening ceremony, Andrey Dashin, Founder of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of inclusivity as a cornerstone of progress.

“This festival embodies the values of inclusivity, equality and respect for all members of our community,” he noted. “At Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, we believe that philanthropy is about building bridges, opening doors, and helping create a more just and compassionate society. This festival is a powerful reminder that, together, we can inspire change that extends far beyond the festival grounds.”

The Access for All Festival has become one of Cyprus’ leading events promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities. Serving as a platform for education, awareness and dialogue, it challenges stereotypes, encourages collaboration and advocates for systemic change in society.

This year, the festival brought together 30 organisations and 70 professionals working with people with disabilities, as well as more than 200 people with disabilities, and over 1,500 passersby. It showcased more than 20 different workshops, activations and performances, proving once again that when we unite as a community, we can break down barriers and create opportunities for all.

The day also highlighted the participation of students from the special unit of Laniteio Lyceum in Limassol, who contributed to the Little Odysseus workshop. Throughout the activity, they designed more than 60 imaginative bandanas, inspired by stories of pirates, dreams, planets and everyday heroes. The workshop was filled with creativity, laughter and inclusion, leaving a memorable impact on both the participants and the audience.

Since its establishment, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation has consistently supported initiatives that empower communities and create meaningful impact. Sponsoring the Access for All Festival aligns closely with the Foundation’s mission of promoting social inclusion, supporting education and fostering equal opportunities across Cyprus.

The Foundation extends its heartfelt congratulations to the organisers, RESET, Center for Social Innovation, Cyprus 3X3 Basketball Tournaments, volunteers and partners on the success of this year’s event, and looks forward to continuing its support of initiatives that strengthen community values and drive positive change.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.