The Episkopi environmental information centre will organise a ‘star party’ on October 17 at which participants can observe the Andromeda galaxy, Neptune, Saturn and other deep space objects.

The stargazing event will be preceded by a presentation by amateur astronomer David Raffe on comet 3I/Atlas, the third known object from outside our solar system to be discovered passing through our celestial neighbourhood.

Participants will be able to see into space through Raffe’s 100mm aperture computerised telescope and can also bring their own portable telescope or binoculars.

For more information about the event, call 26 642234 in the mornings or send a message on epeicentre.com/contact

The event costs €6 per person, with discounts available for families.

Doors open at 5.30pm on October 17, followed by the presentation at 6pm and the ‘star party’ at 7pm.