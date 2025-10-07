Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou warned MPs on Tuesday not to normalise making arrangements for overdue social contributions.

The House labour committee continued discussions on proposed bills regarding social insurance debts, allowing for greater flexibility in paying them off.

Panayiotou said that the first plan covered 8,000 people owing €58.5 million and the second, which is still in force, covered 5,000 people owing about €39 million.

He added that in the first plan 51.3 per cent did not fulfil their obligations, while this percentage was lower in the second plan with just over 60 per cent not complying.

Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou said the proposal aimed at facilitating people with overdue contributions to settle their debts without excessive red tape.

The minister explained that the contributions were the only source of income and were necessary for social work.

“We cannot give the impression that every five years there will be a new plan,” Panayiotou said.

He added that the ministry would continue the dialogue with the MPs and social partners, so that discussions could lead to practical solutions without undermining the contributions.

Akel MP Andreas Kafkalias told reporters after the meeting that the social insurance fund should be safeguarded, so that it could operate and manage contributions.

Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonides said the aim was to give a “substantive breather” to individuals and businesses facing financial difficulties, offering a more flexible and realistic framework to pay off the debt.