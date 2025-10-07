The legendary Paphos Castle was recently the setting for one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year — the grand open-air production of “Zorba the Greek”, organised by Celebrity Gala and Papadopoulos & Schinis Productions.

On 26 and 27 September, more than 4,500 guests experienced an unforgettable celebration of art, history and the Greek spirit. The performances were a resounding success, accompanied by standing ovations and enthusiastic acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

The production brought together over 150 artists: the Ballet of the Slovene National Theatre Maribor, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Diastasis vocal ensemble, international ballet stars led by Igor Tsvirko of the Bolshoi Theatre and the legendary Greek singer Alkistis Protopsalti. Under the baton of maestro Lucas Karytinos, the music of Mikis Theodorakis resonated with particular power and inspiration against the backdrop of the medieval castle.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Seynova Photo credit: Ekaterina Seynova

A highlight of the evening was the presence of choreographer Lorca Massine, the creator of this legendary production, whose name is forever inscribed in the history of world art. His attendance gave the premiere even greater symbolism and significance.

The event was not only an artistic triumph, but also a milestone in the cultural life of Cyprus, once again affirming the island’s status as a stage for world-class productions. Among the guests were political figures, business leaders and members of the international arts community, making the evenings an important social gathering as well.

The organisers — Celebrity Gala and Papadopoulos & Schinis Productions — once again proved their ability to deliver premium cultural events, building on the success of six previous ballet galas. The enthusiastic reception of “Zorba the Greek” confirmed that the Cypriot public is eager for large-scale world-class projects and ready for new artistic discoveries.

The evening reached a moving finale when the audience, inspired by Zorba’s philosophy, rose from their seats and joined together in dancing sirtaki with white handkerchiefs in hand. This moment became a true symbol of how the spirit of Zorba lives not only on stage, but also in the hearts of the spectators.

The organisers express their sincere gratitude to all partners, sponsors and guests who made this event possible. Together, we gave Cyprus a celebration of freedom, passion and the joy of life — the true spirit of Zorba.