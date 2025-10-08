The inaugural ceremony and first lessons of the Academy of Mathematical Excellence and Innovation (AMAK) took place on Saturday, October 4, 2025 in the presence of students and parents. AMAK is the result of a collaboration between the Municipality of Paphos and the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo).

The first AMAK students, talented children from primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools of Cyprus, took part in their first lessons at AUB Mediterraneo, marking the start of their journey in a stimulating academic environment.

Under the guidance of Dr George Charalambous, lecturer in Mathematics at AUB Mediterraneo and Secretary of the Cyprus Mathematical Society, students are introduced to a new way of thinking, grounded in interdisciplinary knowledge that combines mathematics with cutting-edge scientific and technological fields.

Opening the programme, Dr Charalambous emphasised the importance of this approach. “Mathematics is not merely an academic subject, it is the language of the universe and of truth; it is order within chaos,” he said. “Through AMAK, we aim to cultivate creative thinking, broad intellectual curiosity, and the ability to analyze and solve problems across a wide range of scientific disciplines.”

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, underlined that the operation of AMAK within the University will inspire children to love learning and to adapt to an era in which knowledge evolves rapidly.

“Until today, our society has mainly celebrated excellence related to the body and athletic achievements,” Mayor Phedonos noted. “It is now time to highlight excellence of the mind and to support the participation of children with advanced skills and talents, regardless of economic or social background.”

The launch of AMAK marks the beginning of a long-term effort to inspire young minds, promote mathematical excellence and prepare future generations to thrive in a rapidly-changing world.