A bundle of bills with amendments concerning political parties and the election of MPs, aiming at enhancing transparency and accountability, has been opened to public consultation.

Any comments on the bills can be submitted online through the e-consultation platform here until November 6.

The interior ministry said on Wednesday that the purpose of the legislation was to give the auditor-general the ability to inspect candidate expenditure and annual political party financial reports, particularly pre-election campaigns, based on their importance and risk factor, in line with international standards and best practices.

The aim is to utilise the limited resources of the audit service and increase the effectiveness of the audit, thus contributing to better transparency and accountability.

Under current legislation these clauses are still implemented, however with the amendments auditing will be improved.