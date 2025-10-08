Two confidential defence ministry letters regarding installations and defence projects along the buffer zone found their way into an environmental impact study, which was subsequently published online through the government’s portal.

The sensitive information was thus made available to anyone in any country.

The two letters were sent by the defence ministry to a private sector architect for the development of an industrial unit in a remote area near the buffer zone.

These classified letters were then included in an environmental impact study submitted by the architect.

The study and its annexes were uploaded to the environment department’s website, as provided for by the law for purposes of public consultation.

However, according to Philenews, the documents contain classified information about the army and particularly the defence ministry. The references detail land next to the defence projects.

The first letter had been sent by the defence ministry to the architect clearly marked as classified. The second letter contained a disclaimer stating that the information was classified.

Nevertheless, they were made public.

According to Philenews, this is nothing new. Sensitive information regarding the exploration for natural gas in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone was also made public, which resulted in the harassment of a research vessel during oceanographic activities in Cyprus’ EEZ by the Turkish military.

The state intervened in that case and the issue was regulated.

Regarding the publishing of sensitive information, the law – in line with EU legislation – stipulates that the responsibility for handling this information lies with the one commissioning the project.

The Environment Department told Philenews that sensitive information should be clearly marked and the defence ministry said the issue was being investigated.