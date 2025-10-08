A multicultural happening is stepping foot in the capital, presenting the endeavours of young migrant creators active in fashion, jewellery, hairstyling, crafts and design. On Saturday, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host the Intercultural Festival 2025, featuring a bazaar and a fashion show showcasing the creations of shortlisted artists.

The festival runs under the Co-Tailors for Future project, an ambitious months-long initiative of the EUNIC Cyprus Cluster which links young migrant creatives with Cypriot and European professionals, offering them training and mentorship.

“Through this process,” say organisers, “participants have strengthened not only their creative and business skills but also transversal competencies that will support their professional and personal growth.”

The project now culminates with the Intercultural Festival that will take place this Saturday in the city, inviting the public to celebrate diversity while highlighting the role of creativity in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future for Cyprus.

The bazaar will entertain visitors from 6pm to 9pm, the fashion show will begin at 7pm and a wine reception to follow will wrap up the night in tasteful aromas.

[email protected]. Tel: 22-895137