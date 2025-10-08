TechIsland facilitates networking and workshops at Voices of Change summit

Women in Tech Cyprus, together with TechIsland, will co-organise the second Women in STEM Cyprus Summit, titled “Voices of Change,” on November 21, 2025 at The Loft Bar & Restaurant (UNIC Rooftop) in Nicosia.

The 2025 Summit is dedicated to empowering and advocating for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

At a time when diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are being challenged globally, it goes beyond inspiration, serving as a call for systemic change and ensuring women’s voices are heard where they matter most: in parliaments, boardrooms, laboratories and classrooms.

The agenda will bring together leaders from politics, business and academia to address barriers, amplify diverse perspectives and advance policies and practices that enable real equality.

At the same time, targeted workshops will offer practical support for women at all career stages, from students and early-career professionals to entrepreneurs seeking growth strategies.

Beyond the sessions, participants will be able to connect and exchange ideas, building networks that strengthen Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem and support the advancement of women in STEM.

Entrance to the Summit is free with pre-registration, and further details on the speakers and agenda are available here.

“The 2025 Summit is not only about celebrating women in STEM but about demanding action,” said Tanya Romanyukha, Director of Women in Tech Cyprus and General Manager of TechIsland.

“‘Voices of Change’ reflects our commitment to ensuring women have a seat at the decision-making table and the power to shape the future of science and technology,” she added. “Together, we can create lasting change.”

The Summit is made possible with the support of key sponsors and partners.

MUFG Investor Services is the Gold Sponsor, Adsterra and the University of Nicosia are Silver Sponsors, while Alphamega, i-Con, Parimatch and INXY Payments support the event as Bronze Sponsors.

Community Partners include Girls in STEAM Academy, Unity Growth and the Cyprus Computer Society.

Women in Tech Cyprus, an official chapter of the global organisation, is committed to closing the gender gap and encouraging women to embrace technology.

Facilitated by TechIsland and Adsterra, it has built a vibrant community of over 500 members, women and men alike, who actively support and empower female tech professionals.

Meanwhile, TechIsland, founded in 2021, is the largest tech association in Cyprus with more than 350 members.

As a non-profit organisation, it works to transform Cyprus into a true “tech island,” improving the business environment, fostering education and innovation, and creating meaningful networking opportunities for the sector.