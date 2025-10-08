The Enavsma Foundation continues its dynamic work this year by once again awarding scholarships to postgraduate students across Cyprus. Seventeen outstanding graduates have received financial support – covering all or part of their tuition fees – amounting to a total of €70,000, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies at universities in Cyprus and abroad.

Marking the completion of six years of activity, the Foundation’s goal remains unchanged: to give even more young Cypriots the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies, take the next step in their academic journey, and evolve into the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

Kawacom’s, as a Scholarship Sponsor, supported Katerina Andreou from Nicosia, who will continue her studies in Human Resource Management at the University of Cyprus, and Marina Sergiou from Limassol, who will study Data Analytics in Accounting and Finance at European University Cyprus.

In addition, Ladies Circle 5 Paphos and Tangent Club 5 Paphos offered their support to Evridiki Tsoukalidou from Paphos, who will pursue a master’s degree in Mathematics at Imperial College London.

Moreover, through the Foundation’s initiative in collaboration with Charalambides Christis, entitled “Uniting Our Voice for the Children of Cyprus”, support was also provided to:

Alkis Papasavvas from Nicosia, who will study Corporate Law at the University of Cambridge

from Nicosia, who will study Corporate Law at the University of Cambridge Chariklia Efstathiou from Nicosia, who will study Computer Science at UCL

from Nicosia, who will study Computer Science at UCL Odysseas Chaldoupis from Nicosia, who will attend the USC School of Dramatic Arts

from Nicosia, who will attend the USC School of Dramatic Arts Demetra Maria Polychroniou from Nicosia, who will continue her studies in Molecular Medicine at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics

from Nicosia, who will continue her studies in Molecular Medicine at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics Maria Georgiou from Paphos, who will study Environmental Sustainability Engineering at the Open University of Cyprus

from Paphos, who will study Environmental Sustainability Engineering at the Open University of Cyprus Yannis Polydorou from Nicosia, who will pursue an E-MBA at the CIM – Cyprus Business School

from Nicosia, who will pursue an E-MBA at the CIM – Cyprus Business School Marios Athanasiou from Nicosia, who will continue in Mechanical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano

from Nicosia, who will continue in Mechanical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano Anastasios Arabatzis , who will study Rehabilitation Sciences (Deglutology) at KU Leuven in Belgium

, who will study Rehabilitation Sciences (Deglutology) at KU Leuven in Belgium Andria Lavithi from Larnaca, who will study Classics and Archaeology at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland

from Larnaca, who will study Classics and Archaeology at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland Artemis Photiou from Limassol, who will study Data Science and Engineering at the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK)

from Limassol, who will study Data Science and Engineering at the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) Andreas Tzacsik from Limassol, who will specialise in Drug Innovation at Utrecht University in the Netherlands

from Limassol, who will specialise in Drug Innovation at Utrecht University in the Netherlands Chrys­talla Leonidou from Limassol, who will study Developmental Communication Disorders at TEPAK

from Limassol, who will study Developmental Communication Disorders at TEPAK Michalis Papadopoulos from Limassol, who will pursue International Politics at KU Leuven in Belgium

from Limassol, who will pursue International Politics at KU Leuven in Belgium Savvas Alexopoulos from Paphos, who will study French Literature at Université Paul Valéry Montpellier

To mark the signing of their scholarship agreements, the students, together with the sponsors and supporters who actively back the Enavsma Foundation’s initiatives, attended a special event held at the Amyth of Nicosia Hotel. During the gathering, sponsors and supporters had the opportunity to meet the new scholars in person, creating an especially moving moment for all involved.

The companies that have believed in the vision of the Enavsma Foundation and become its companions on this creative journey, include: Charalambides Christis, Hellenic Bank, Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso, Kafekopteio G. Charalambous – Ahmad Tea of London, IPH Iakovos Photiades Group, Aspris Quality Fruits & Vegetables, Cyprofruits Citrus Trading Ltd, NetU, Annabelle Hotel, European University Cyprus, Akavo Cosmetics, Klinete and G. TH. St. Mountains Ltd.

For more information about the Foundation, please visit: www.enavsma.com