Marios Charalambides was appointed on Wednesday by the cabinet as the first patients’ ombudsman.

In statements after the meeting, Health Minister Michalis Damianos spoke of a historic day for the Cyprus healthcare system, which enhanced the transparency and credibility of the system, and marked an act of respect for the patients.

“With the decision of the Council of Ministers to appoint Marios Charalambides to the position of the first patients’ ombudsman, we are establishing an institution that gives voice, power and protection to every resident. Today marks a new era for public health,” he said.

Damianos added that the institution has been a standing request of the Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations (Osak), which was now being implemented.

“Organised patients were demanding an independent body capable of effectively defending their rights and contributing substantially to improving the health system,” he said.

OSAK, which had officially nominated its former secretary general Charalambides in accordance with the relevant legislation, welcomed the establishment of the institution and his appointment in particular.

“[The institution] fills an existing and critical gap and meets need for an independent body to which patients can turn when their rights are violated or when they encounter problems in healthcare services,” Osak said.

The association emphasised that appointing Charalambides “strengthens the institutional credibility of the role”, adding that in his role as secretary general, he had made a significant contribution to the promotion of patients’ rights in the past.

“He has many years of experience in the field of representation and a deep knowledge of health issues and the challenges faced by patients,

Charalambides holds degrees in accounting, finance, and business management. He draws from extensive experience in management positions, particularly in human resource management and has lectured on business ethics and corporate social responsibility in Cyprus and the UK.

In addition, the cabinet approved a budget of more than €100 million to fund modernisation of existing and the creation of new services including staff training and support counselling for people with disabilities, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

“Following the major reform we have undertaken, for the first time a reform that concerns our citizens with disabilities is being implemented,” he said.

Christodoulides added that the allocation of funds to disability-related projects was part of the government’s “genuine concern” for the welfare state.

“It is a matter of health, the welfare state, and education, to which we attach particular importance, and it is our strong economy that allows us to make these targeted policy interventions in the areas of education, health, and the welfare state,” he said.