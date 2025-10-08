Professor Kypros Nicolaides, internationally recognised as an expert in foetal medicine and parental surgery, was elected an external member in the medical sciences department of the Cyprus Academy of Sciences earlier in September.

He is internationally known as the founder of nuchal translucency measurement, a key diagnostic technique for early Down syndrome detection, and is a pioneer in the detection of chromosomal abnormalities in women’s peripheral blood.

Nicolaides significantly advanced foetal medicine by developing methods to detect structural and chromosomal abnormalities, techniques for foetal blood transfusion and laser separation of placental vessels in twins.