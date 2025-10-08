This Christmas and into the new year, prepare for wonderful travel experiences around the world with Let’s Go Tours by Amathus!

Enjoy the magic of the festive season through brightly-lit cities, Christmas markets and an enchanting holiday atmosphere in Vienna, Salzburg, Warsaw, Krakow, Amsterdam, Brussels and New York.

Experience the fairy-tale world of Santa Claus in Lapland, escape to exotic destinations such as Cuba and Dubai, or choose a festive cruise to the Emirates, the Eastern or Western Mediterranean, or even far Asia.

Request your copy of the new “Christmas & New Year 2025/26” brochure today from Amathus offices and prepare to be inspired! The brochure is also available online at: www.letsgotours.com

For more information and bookings, call: 77 77 82 77, email: [email protected], or visit: www.letsgotours.com.