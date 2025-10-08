A 52‑year‑old Greek Cypriot man was sentenced to four years in prison by the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) court for possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, SBA police said on Wednesday.

The man, from Xylophagou, had been arrested on May 6 near his village after police found one gram of crystal meth in his possession.

He was already wanted in connection with similar offences and had remained in custody since his arrest.

Investigators later examined the man’s phone while forensic analysis revealed evidence linking him to drug supply. This evidence was presented in court and contributed to the sentence handed down by a senior judge in Dhekelia on October 2.

Detective inspector Fanos Christodoulou said the case was the result of detailed work by the SBA police’s community action team. He explained that the man initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea after being shown the evidence.

“Although one gram of meth may not sound like much, the evidence showed his involvement in supplying drugs,” Christodoulou said.

“This case sends a clear message that such offences are taken seriously and will result in strong penalties.”