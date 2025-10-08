Megabet Plus proudly announces that it has won Silver Operator of the Year – for companies operating in fewer than three countries at the SBC Awards 2025, held in Lisbon, Portugal. At the same time, the company was shortlisted for Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year. This international recognition highlights Megabet Plus’ commitment to high operational standards, responsibility and innovation.

Global recognition for excellence

The SBC Awards, now in their 12th edition, feature entries from Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America and are considered the leading global awards in the Gaming & Betting industry. They are evaluated by a specialised jury and attended by over 30,000 industry professionals. Megabet Plus’ award reflects the company’s strategy for top-quality services, continuous innovation and responsible operation.

Statement by Dominique Laconico, President & CEO

“This award is an important recognition of our team’s dedication and the strategy we are implementing,” said CEO Laconico. “Megabet Plus continuously invests in developing innovative services, enhancing customer experience and ensuring responsible operations. This distinction confirms that we are on the right path and encourages us to keep setting high standards within our industry.”

A continuous path of progress

Megabet Plus remains committed to continuously upgrading its services, offering innovative and responsible gaming solutions, always guided by customer trust and safety. This international recognition reaffirms the company’s leading position in the industry and its dedication to ongoing progress.