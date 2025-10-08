Elena Perikleous has been appointed commissioner for the protection of children’s rights, replacing Despo Michaelidou.
The appointment, which will come into force on October 15 after she has resigned from her current post at the educational service commission, was finalised on Wednesday by the cabinet and announced by Deputy Welfare Minister Marilena Evangelou.
Perikleous has also served as cultural education coordinator at the deputy culture ministry.
