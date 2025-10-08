Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, has very exciting news to share, in the wake of the world-famous travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler announcing the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The Parklane has been ranked first in Cyprus and ninth in the rest of Europe in the demanding Best Resort category.

This great distinction by the world’s top travel institution comes as the best confirmation that the hard work and utter dedication of every Parklane team member is deeply appreciated and recognised by the most sophisticated global travelling crowd. Ranking first in Cyprus and ninth in Europe, based on the preference of the thousands of globetrotting Condé Nast Traveler readers, who cast their vote this year, is a fact that fills our hearts with pride and gratitude.

“This prestigious accolade is no coincidence and not down to luck; it is the result of the passion, the commitment and the professionalism showcased by every single member of our numerous teams, from the highest-ranking executive to the youngest trainee, and it is them we ought to thank for this amazing award,” stated General Manager Yannis Stefanou.

“We all aim to go that extra mile in offering the best lifetime experiences to every one of our esteemed guests, hoping their time with us will transform into cherished memories to take back home.

“We have each of our amazing guests to thank for this distinction and we promise to continue evolving and delivering magical luxury hospitality experiences for the years to come, staying always true to the values and passion that brought us here in the first place.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. In the UK, nearly 200,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers enthusiastically shared their recent travel knowledge of the top hotels, cruises, countries, cities, resorts, trains, airlines, airports, spas, islands, luggage, villas and ski resorts from around the world.

The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at: cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.