The Cyprus Mushroom Festival returns on the weekend of November 1–2, 2025, this time in its new home in Erimi, Limassol. This year’s event promises a weekend full of flavours, aromas, music and experiences for visitors of all ages.

The 2025 edition shines even brighter thanks to the invaluable support of the Platinum and Gold Sponsors, who stand as our key partners on this exciting journey.

With great pleasure and appreciation, the Kyriakides Mushrooms family and Festival team proudly announce the Platinum and Gold Sponsors whose contribution is instrumental to the realisation of this year’s event:

Platinum Sponsor

Garden Fresh

Gold Sponsors

Bank of Cyprus

D. Andreou Metal Art Gallery

Unipak Cyprus

The sponsors’ support strengthens our ability to create a two-day celebration filled with culinary creations, music, joy and authentic experiences for young and old alike.

We look forward to welcoming you to Erimi, Limassol, to celebrate the magic of mushrooms and enjoy two unforgettable days of taste, colour and happiness!

For more information and the full programme, please visit: https://mushroomfestival.cy/