Themis Portfolio Management, in collaboration with CIM – Cyprus Business School, is pleased to announce that this year’s “Themis Scholarship” for the MBA programme has been awarded to Ioustini Panagidou.

Through her hard work, dedication and exceptional abilities, Panagidou stood out during the selection process, paving the way for the next step in her professional journey.

Supporting education and talent

“We believe in the power of education and in the importance of creating opportunities that can change people’s lives for the better,” said Themis COO Nick Nicolaides. “We are proud to support individuals with vision and determination who can make a positive contribution to our society.”

An initiative with vision

Themis places great emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility through initiatives that promote education, social cohesion and sustainable development. Through such actions, the company seeks to create long-term value, not only in matters related to the economy, but also for society as a whole.