Opening this week, this Nicosia exhibition Intertwined Connectionsis presented simultaneously in two different venues — the Diatopos Art Centre and the ARTos Cultural and Research House — creating a bridge between them and inviting the public to visit both spaces, as their interconnection forms an integral part of the work itself.

Intertwined Connections at ARTos will show the work of Mathieu Devavry alongside video art and videography pieces by a small group of artists, while at the Diatopos Art Centre, works by Maria Trillidou and Michalis Papamichael will be showcased.

Curated by Daphne Nikita, Intertwined Connections will run at both venues from Thursday to October 19 and aims to capture the idea of art as a living, evolving ecosystem. Different materials, forms and ideas interweave into dynamic networks, creating visual and conceptual connections where every element is both autonomous and interconnected.

The theme of the tree as a symbol of life, regeneration and connection to nature runs throughout the exhibition. The tree embodies the eternal cycle of creation, participating in the rhythm of life and death.

“Artistic creation becomes a space of encounter, dialogue and resonance,” say organisers, “where artworks communicate with one another, forming a unified network of aesthetics and meaning while maintaining their autonomy. The works invite the audience to uncover the hidden threads that connect humans with their environment, revealing the fragile interdependence and complex relationship with the natural world — the fluidity of form and identity.”

Intertwined Connections

Exhibition with works by Mathieu Devavry, Maria Trillidou and Michalis Papamichael. October 9-19. ARTos House and Diatopos Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Opening hours: 4pm-7pm. Tel: 22-766117 (Diatopos), 22-445455 (ARTos). www.artoshouse.org, www.diatopos.com