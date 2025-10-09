Police on Wednesday arrested a 43-year-old man from Nicosia, suspected of having fired shots at an an office building in Limassol on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the man was arrested pursuant to a court warrant after being identified through camera footage.
The incident occurred on 3.50am on Tuesday, when two suspects on a motorcycle fired a total of eleven shots, damaging the glass door of a company’s office in the coastal area of Limassol.
The suspects left the scene “likely riding a motorcycle” before police arrived.
Investigations into the case are ongoing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences