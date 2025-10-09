BidX1 is pleased to announce that the catalogue for its next auction, taking place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, is now live and available to view here.

With the arrival of a new season comes a fresh selection of properties across Cyprus, featuring a variety of residential, commercial and land listings, presenting attractive opportunities for investors, developers and private buyers alike. From city apartments to coastal homes and development land, the October Catalogue highlights the diversity of real-estate opportunities, available to browse and buy with BidX1.

“As international interest in the Cypriot property market continues to grow, our online platform allows buyers worldwide access to these opportunities,” said Andreas Peratikos, Head of Sales at BidX1. “The October Catalogue brings together a strong portfolio of assets in various locations, suited to a wide range of budgets and investment objectives,” he added.

“As with all of our Auctions, the entire process is digital, offering buyers the flexibility to browse and bid securely from anywhere in the world.”

A perfect blend of comfort, style, and location, this two-storey detached villa in Mandria, Paphos, with a reserve price of €230.000 offers approx. 163 sq. m of internal living space, featuring three-bedrooms, a spacious living area, and an open-plan kitchen. It is located approx. 725 m south-east of Mandria village and just 915m from the coast. Constructed in 2005, it benefits from a private swimming pool and a parking space.

This 50 per cent share of a residential plot in Zakaki, Limassol, offers the buyer approx. 225 sq. m out of a total of 550 sq. m. Located near My Mall Limassol and the Port, the plot benefits from 25 m of frontage onto a registered road. Ideal for residential development, subject to obtaining necessary consents, the property carries a reserve price of €99.000.

Situated on the second floor of the “Queens Gardens” development, this one-bedroom apartment in Agios Theodoros, Paphos, has a reserve price of €120.000 and offers approx. 54 sq. m of internal living space and 17 sq. m of covered verandas. It features an open-plan living area and kitchen and includes a parking space and access to a communal pool – an excellent opportunity for investors or first-time buyers.

With an attractive reserve price of €30.000, this rectangular corner plot in Klirou, Nicosia, is ideal for residential use. Extending to approx. 586 sq. m, it is adjacent to a registered road along its western boundary for approx. 26m and along its northern boundary for approx. 20 m. Located on Evagora Palikaridi Street, the property is approx. 180m west of the E904 motorway connecting Klirou and Malounta.

This vacant first-floor apartment in the “Larnaca Town No2” building offers approx. 82 sq. m of internal living space and 21 sq. m of covered verandas. It has two bedrooms, a parking space, and is located in the Sotiros quarter of Larnaca. The property is being offered with a reserve price of €120.000.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to view the catalogue early and complete the registration requirements ahead of the auction on October 22, 2025, which include providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser (unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund).

Registration will open on October 13, 2025. In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties, or to assist with registration.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected].