Christina Petrou, founder of the furniture brand ChristineKalia, made a remarkable impression with her participation in this year’s Milan Design Week. As the only Cypriot architect invited to the world-renowned event, her presence stood out as a significant moment for Cyprus’ design scene.

Her exhibition at SPAZIO MM Gallery attracted the attention of international visitors and received highly positive reviews and praise from prestigious design publications, such as AD Italia and AD Mexico, which highlighted the modern character, innovation and elegance of her work.

Petrou presented creations that bridge contemporary design with a distinct Mediterranean identity, enhancing the global appeal of her brand. Her presence in Milan paved the way for important new collaborations and partnerships.

This success is further reflected in her recent invitation to exhibit at Frieze London 2025, one of the most influential contemporary art fairs in the world, which takes place this October. Each year, Frieze London attracts thousands of visitors and art professionals, creating new opportunities for participating artists and designers.

Christina Petrou’s major sponsor is MUSKITA Aluminium Industries. Their collaboration is already on a creative trajectory, with a new joint project currently in development — a partnership that aims to unite material innovation with cutting-edge design.

Transportation sponsors to Milan were RPT Tsanos Group and Lavar Shipping.

All of Christina Petrou’s creations can be found at www.christinekalia.com.