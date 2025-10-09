The signing of two projects concerning the construction of an outdoor Amphitheater in Avgorou and the creation of an outdoor sports area in Achna worth over € 4.5 million were announced by the Ayia Napa municipality on Thursday.

“With the implementation of the two specific projects, the Municipality of Ayia Napa proves that it is not only a tourist destination, but also a Municipality with a cultural, sporting and social dimension, which cares for every citizen and creates the foundations for a sustainable and developmental future,” the municipality said.

The contracts were signed by Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannetou in the presence of in the presence of the Achna deputy mayor Nikos Vasilas and Avgorou deputy mayor Panayi Michaelas.

Zannetou described the signing of the contract as a “historic moment” for the municipality.

“These projects have the upgrading of the municipal apartments, to support activities and improve the quality of life of both residents and visitors as their main objective,” he said.

The deputy mayors of Achna and Avgorou expressed their gratitude to “everyone who contributed to the development and the implementation of the projects.”

The projects will be implemented by the contracting company Imatech Kounna Ltd, whose director Epifanios Kounnas, assured that the company would deliver high-quality projects and deliver the projects in time.