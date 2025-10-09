Cyprus welcomes the announcement of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the freeing of the remaining hostages, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Thursday morning.

“I commend the US for its leadership and continued diplomatic efforts in this direction,” he said, emphasising that the full implementation of the agreement was “absolutely vital”.

The foreign ministry in late September said that it welcomed US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, describing it as a “a vital step to end [the] war in Gaza” and to bring about the release of hostages and secure “humanitarian aid on a massive scale”.

“We reaffirm the urgency of lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike, based on the two-state solution. Cyprus commends the US’ leadership and mediating efforts,” the ministry said.