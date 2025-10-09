Mastercard is bringing “Around the Table” to Cyprus for the first time – the gastronomic event that has already made its mark in Greece. From October 13 to November 2, selected restaurants will create special menus priced at €25, €45 or €60 per person, along with priceless experiences inspired by local ingredients, exclusively for Mastercard cardholders.

The programme invites the public to discover new flavours through unforgettable culinary experiences, while at the same time showcasing the island’s gastronomic culture through authentic recipes. Participating chefs draw inspiration from Cypriot culinary tradition and blend it with modern techniques, creating experiences that go far beyond a simple meal at a restaurant.

Through authentic recipes, curated wines, creative cocktails and collaborations with talented chefs, “Around the Table” highlights contemporary Cypriot cuisine, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore the island’s rich gastronomic identity. Reservations can be made via aroundthetable.cy.

“We are especially pleased that ‘Around the Table’ is coming to Cyprus for the first time – an initiative that has been missing from the local market,” said Matina Tzortzi, Head of Consumer Marketing & Communications at Mastercard for Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

“Our goal is to support local restaurants and celebrate Cypriot cuisine by offering Mastercard holders priceless experiences. Because around the table, we don’t just share food – we share moments that bring us together and remain unforgettable.”

Developed and orchestrated by Toposophy under the Mastercard banner, “Around the Table” celebrates Cyprus’ culinary identity and invites everyone to discover the most talked-about dishes in town.

About Mastercard

