The House health committee aims to send the bill for palliative care centres to the House plenary before the end of November, the committee’s chairman said on Thursday.

Disy MP Efthimios Diplaros, spoke after a committee meeting that continued discussions on the proposed legislation. He said there was broad agreement among stakeholders that the bill should pass quickly.

“We have requested that all submissions from stakeholders be presented to us by Monday,” he said.

“About 15 days later, we will begin a clause-by-clause discussion.”

He stressed the aim is to have the bill before the House before it closes for the Christmas break, with a vote to follow.

The bill outlines the framework for establishing centres that provide palliative care, which supports patients at the final stage of a serious illness and offers assistance to their families.

Diplaros also welcomed the recent appointment of Marios Charalambides as patients’ advocate. He said the role would strengthen protections for patients and their relatives.

“The patients’ advocate law was also reviewed in record time by the health committee,” he said, “and provides an important tool for safeguarding patient rights.”

Dipa MP Michalis Yiakoumis, said the state must actively support people in the last stage of illness and their families.

“It is important to ensure quality, safety, and equal access to care services for all patients without discrimination or financial obstacles,” he added.

He stressed the importance of establishing professional standards for palliative care staff.

“Beyond regulating operations, it is vital to secure funding and strengthen cooperation with the national health scheme (Gesy) and public hospitals,” Yiakoumis said.

The bill is now under detailed review by the committee to complete discussions before the House session closes for the year.