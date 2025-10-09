President Nikos Christodoulides received the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, at the presidential palace on Thursday.

Kadis said his visit to Cyprus, accompanied by his team, aims to strengthen collaborative work and exchange ideas on the Commission’s progress.

At the meeting, Kadis briefed the president on activities related to fisheries conducted during the visit, adding that a team of esteemed experts have been formed.

“We examine issues that concern all member states [of the European Union] with great care, with the remaining members of the group being particularly sensitive and aware of issues that concern Cyprus,” the commissioner added.