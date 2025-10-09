In fairy tales, every story ends with the familiar “happily ever after”. In real life, though, things aren’t quite so simple. To ensure a better future for both our planet and ourselves, we all need to make an effort. The good news is that recycling can serve as our ally!

Green Dot Cyprus, a non-profit organisation and the country’s first collective recycling system, has drawn inspiration from fairy tales to create a new campaign, “recycle well, live better”, which reminds us that a “happily ever after” can be achieved via recycling.

Aiming to both highlight the results achieved in recycling so far and also encourage people to continue their efforts, the campaign’s promotional video introduces “The Recycling Island”.

We meet its residents who, by working together, recycle an average of 80,000 tonnes of packaging every year, thus ranking the island among the top 10 EU countries in packaging recycling. And just where the fairy tale would typically end, comes the twist: the island is none other than Cyprus, and its recycling story is still being written!

New chapter, higher goals

By presenting reality as a tale with not only a happy ending, but also a future full of promise, Green Dot Cyprus opens a new chapter in the history of recycling and in the organisation’s own mission, setting even higher goals, such as achieving 100-per cent population coverage, while continuing to stress how vital everyone’s contribution is if we are to keep recycling more and better together.

The campaign “Recycle well, live better” was developed in collaboration with Action Global Communications and includes a range of creative materials across social and digital media, PR, influencer marketing and Out-of-Home channels.

About Green Dot Cyprus

Since its establishment in 2003 as the first and only Collective Packaging Waste Recycling System in Cyprus, Green Dot has played a decisive role in recycling and in reducing the country’s environmental footprint. The organisation is funded by 1,700 companies with producer responsibility (“polluter pays principle”), representing the majority of Cyprus’ business community. Today, Green Dot provides door-to-door collection services to 90 per cent of the population. To learn more about Green Dot Cyprus, please visit the organisation’s official website or follow its initiatives on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.