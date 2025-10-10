An evening of vocal magic awaits Paphos audiences as the Spellbound A Cappella Chorus for Women takes to the stage for a concert celebrating the beauty of close harmony singing. Blending songs both new and old, the performance on Saturday promises to showcase the extraordinary resonance created when voices unite in perfect four-part harmony, which remarkably creates the sound of a fifth harmonising note within the chord.

Adding fresh energy to the ensemble are several new members, proudly performing after completing the chorus’ Learn to Sing Harmony course. This concert marks their debut, and the group invites audiences to come and support them, not just for the joy of music, but for a meaningful cause.

Proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the chorus’ journey to represent Cyprus in their second international A Cappella singing contest in 2026. So, if in Paphos, you are in for a treat this Saturday. The concert begins at 7pm at the Church of Panayia Chrysoematousa Church Hall in Chlorakas.

Concert by a capella women choir. October 11. Church of Panayia Chrysoematousa Church Hall, Chloraka. 7pm. €12. Tel: 99-368913