The 6th Nostalgia Quiz Night fast approaches this week, signalling a weekend of fun. Co-organised by Nostalgia Parties and Antonakis Music Hall, where it takes place, the evening promises a quiz full of pop culture trivia that defined the decades from the 50s to the 00s.

This Friday night, the historic Antonakis Music Hall, the oldest music hall in Cyprus, which opened in its current location in 1948, will fill with teams that will compete for the first prize. Who knows the most about the music, films, TV shows and pop culture moments of the past decades?

In a fun night out in Nicosia’s old town, quiz-goers will be treated to a unique evening, led by its host, Chris Papadopoulos. Plus, it is in English!

So, get ready to reminisce, from the golden oldies to the classics. Previous events were fully booked, so those interested are advised to book a table with their team soon.

6th Nostalgia Quiz Night

Pop culture quiz on films, music, tv shows and more from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s the 00s. May 8. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Doors 8.30pm. Starts 9.30pm. In English. Tickets: Ticketmaster website. Tel: 99-566485