Cyprus Property Developers Association chairman Yiannis Misirlis stressed the urgent need for policy priorities to address the housing crisis during a press conference held by the association in collaboration with Build Europe.

The Brussels-based organisation represents national federations of property developers and homebuilders.

The event was organised on Wednesday ahead of the informal ministerial meeting on housing, taking place under the framework of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Misirlis highlighted that accelerating licensing procedures, ensuring stability and predictability in the regulatory framework, and adopting a realistic and applicable approach to the green transition should be placed at the forefront of policy action.

He explained that at a European level, the development of new housing units continues to lag behind rising demand, underlining the growing imbalance in the market.

Addressing the crisis, he said, requires a clear shift towards policies that strengthen supply, rather than relying solely on demand-side measures.

“The private sector has a dynamic that must be utilised,” he said.

“Property developers possess the expertise, financial discipline and the capacity to deliver projects,” he added.

From Build Europe’s side, president Andreas Ibel also pointed to the decisive role of private developers in delivering new housing projects across the continent.

He emphasised that their ability to respond effectively depends on the existence of a stable and supportive political and regulatory environment.

“The European Union must adapt its housing and energy policies to current geopolitical and economic conditions,” he said.

“These are characterised by inflationary pressures, increased construction costs and tighter financial conditions,” he added.