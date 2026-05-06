The main directions of the European Union’s upcoming strategy for coastal communities were discussed on Wednesday during a meeting between EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis and Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, according to an official announcement.

The strategy forms part of the European Ocean Pact, adopted in June 2025, and aims to support coastal and island regions across the EU.

During the meeting, Ioannou stressed the importance of a comprehensive and coherent European approach that takes into account the specific needs of coastal and island communities such as Cyprus.

He placed particular emphasis on sustainable development, strengthening resilience and improving the public’s quality of life.

Discussions also highlighted the need to boost the economic competitiveness of coastal areas through the promotion of the blue economy, innovation and improved access to funding, as well as the importance of diversifying local economies.

At the same time, both sides outlined the need to strengthen resilience to climate change impacts, including coastal protection and helping communities adapt to environmental and socio-economic challenges.

The meeting also covered ways to promote inclusive and dynamic coastal communities, focusing on attracting and retaining young people, improving access to essential services and enhancing connectivity.

The importance of preserving and promoting local identity and cultural heritage was also raised.

Both sides discussed the need for a common strategic framework at EU level that would help member states better utilise existing European tools and policies, while reducing administrative burdens and improving the effectiveness of interventions.

Ioannou reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to actively contribute to shaping the new strategy, stressing the importance of close cooperation with the European Commission and other member states.

For his part, Kadis highlighted the importance of the initiative in strengthening cohesion and sustainable development in Europe’s coastal regions, noting that the new strategy would help create a more coordinated and effective policy framework.