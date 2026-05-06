Cyprus, Greece and Jordan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and addressing regional challenges, following the conclusion of their fifth trilateral summit in Amman.

In a joint declaration issued after the meeting, President Nikos Christodoulides, King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the need to strengthen coordination in the face of what they described as a rapidly evolving international and regional landscape.

The declaration reaffirmed plans to expand collaboration in key sectors such as trade, energy, investment and culture, while placing renewed emphasis on supply chain resilience, secure trade routes and transport infrastructure.

The leaders said these efforts aim to position the Eastern Mediterranean as a “vital hub linking Europe and the Arab region”, while also stressing the importance of cooperation on food and water security.

All three countries reiterated their commitment to international law, the UN Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also stressed the importance of peaceful dispute resolution and the prohibition of acquiring territory by force.

The declaration expressed “deep concern over the dangerous escalation in the Middle East” and its humanitarian, economic and security consequences.

The leaders called for intensified international efforts to de-escalate tensions and address the root causes of conflict, while also underlining the importance of maintaining the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law.

On Lebanon, the three sides stressed the need to sustain the ceasefire, support the government in exercising full sovereignty and ensure implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 1701. They also highlighted the role of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in maintaining stability.

They further called for a strong humanitarian response to the crisis in Lebanon, noting the displacement of over one million people, and commended Jordan’s efforts in delivering aid, alongside support provided by Cyprus and Greece.

On the Palestinian issue, the leaders reiterated that the two-state solution remains “the only path to a just and lasting peace”, condemning illegal settlement activity and rejecting any attempts to annex occupied territories or displace Palestinians.

They also stressed the need to uphold the historic status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem, with Cyprus and Greece reaffirming support for Jordan’s custodial role.

The declaration urged the full implementation of US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan for Gaza and relevant UN resolutions, calling for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the creation of conditions for reconstruction and Palestinian statehood.

The leaders also underlined the “indispensable role” of UNRWA and called for sustained funding to enable it to continue its work.

On Syria, they stressed support for the country’s sovereignty and reconstruction, while rejecting separatist agendas and foreign interference. They also warned of the consequences of declining international support for Syrian refugees and highlighted Jordan’s role in hosting them.

The declaration reaffirmed support for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in line with UN resolutions, and stressed the importance of the UN peacekeeping force UNFICYP.

The leaders also welcomed Cyprus’ assumption of the presidency of the Council of the EU as of January 2026, expressing confidence in its role in advancing regional stability, managing migration challenges and promoting cooperation with neighbouring regions.

They further welcomed the Pact for the Mediterranean and the launch of the Cyprus Regional Aerial Firefighting Station (CRAFS) in Paphos as a step towards strengthening regional disaster response.

Highlighting progress since the launch of the trilateral format in 2018, the three leaders described the mechanism as a “flexible and dynamic framework” for long-term strategic cooperation. The sixth trilateral summit will be held in Greece next year.